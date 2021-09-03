Iowa introduces Raptor Ambassadors

The University of Iowa Athletics Department and the Iowa Raptor Project (IRP), a program of the University of Iowa College of Education, are partnering on a joint wildlife conservation education initiative.

This program will integrate Raptor Ambassadors, featuring native Red-tailed Hawks and Peregrine Falcons, into select University of Iowa athletic events. These appearances will generate messaging tied to the educational and research efforts of the Iowa Raptor Project (IRP).

The IRP will be the caretakers and trainers for all the Raptor Ambassadors involved in the program. The health, safety, and security of the animals will be the primary focus at all times.

More information is available at https://hawkeyesports.com/hawks/.