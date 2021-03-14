HawkeyeReport - Iowa is a two seed in the NCAA Tourney

For the fifth time in the Fran McCaffery era of Iowa basketball, the Hawkeyes are headed to the NCAA Tournament.

This time, Iowa will be a two seed, which is the highest seed for a Hawkeye team since they were a two seed in the 1987 NCAA Tournament. That year, Iowa made it all the way to the Elite Eight before falling to UNLV. This time Iowa will be looking to make it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999, when Dr. Tom Davis took Iowa to the Sweet Sixteen in his final year as Iowa’s head coach.

Iowa will face Grand Canyon, who won the Western Athletics Conference Tournament on Saturday night, beating New Mexico State. This season they were 17-6 with a win over Nevada and close losses to Arizona State and Colorado.

Grand Canyon is coached by Bryce Drew, who many will remember for his heroics in the NCAA Tournament when he made a game winning shot playing for Valparaiso in 1998 to beat Ole Miss.

More to come on Grand Canyon and the Hawkeyes path in the NCAA Tournament.