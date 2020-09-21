HawkeyeReport - Iowa keeping in touch with Dailey

Southeast Polk quarterback and three-star 2022 Iowa target Jaxon Dailey knows all about black and gold.

For one, his top-ranked Rams have donned the colors on their way to victory each week this fall.

But he knows about it at the college level as well. Dailey’s father, Mike, played linebacker at Iowa from 1989-93.

So, when Dailey received interest from the Hawkeyes, it was a big deal.

“They’re definitely a team that I watched growing up,” Dailey said. “Our family is definitely a big football family. Every Saturday, you’ll catch us on the couch watching football in the fall. Great football program.”

While the Hawkeyes haven’t offered Dailey a scholarship yet like Michigan, Iowa State, and Buffalo have, Dailey said Iowa told him it would be looking for him this season and has kept in contact with him throughout the year, especially on game days.

It makes sense that Dailey’s recruiting journey has expanded to include the Hawkeyes.

As a sophomore in 2019, Dailey threw for 1,297 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while rushing for 144 yards and a score.

Through four games this season, Dailey has thrown for 653 yards, six touchdowns, and two picks on 64.6 percent passing to go along with 136 yards and two scores on the ground.

What’s just as important is that he showed he can play on the big stage.

In Southeast Polk’s big 34-7 win over West Des Moines Valley on Friday, Dailey threw for 204 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks, while running for another 70 yards and a touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

“He’s a smart kid, and he understands what we’re trying to do,” Southeast Polk head coach Brad Zelenovich said. “Everything starts with him. He’s like a coach on the field. He understands what we’re trying to do, distributes the ball, and understands his role.”

As it turns out, college programs happen to like smart quarterbacks.

Along with his three scholarship offers and interest from the Hawkeyes, he’s gained the attention of LSU, Louisville, Kansas State, and Central Michigan, among others.

That’s not what the signal-caller is focused on, though.

With another year after this season to make a college decision, Dailey is set on leading Southeast Polk as far as he can.

“As we get into the season, [the recruiting process] is something that kind of takes a back seat for me,” Dailey said. “We have a good football team here at Southeast Polk. We’re really excited about what we got and the opportunities we’re going to be able to have. That’s something that kind of goes to the back of my mind as I focus on the season.”

But Dailey’s not the only Ram going through the process.

2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor and 2022 safety Xavier Nwankpa are also big-time prospects from Southeast Polk who have received offers from Iowa.

All three will be back next year for a final season as Rams.

Then, the future comes. Each player will be faced with a decision. They can either go their separate ways or remain intact as teammates again at the next level.

But until then, they’re helping each other along the way in their respective recruiting journeys.

“If we see something we like or something we want to talk about, we have somebody to bounce it off who’s been through the same thing,” Dailey said. “They’re good buddies of mine, and it’s just nice going through the season with them and the recruiting process as well.”