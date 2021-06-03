Iowa Ladies Football Academy open to all this year

Last year Mary Ferentz was planning on having one final Ladies Football Academy at the University of Iowa.

The wife of Iowa’s head coach had hosted the event nine years in a row and was hoping to have one final special June day at Kinnick Stadium and raise money to support the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Then Covid-19 hit and Ferentz had to postpone the event in 2020. While still unable to have the normal event at Kinnick Stadium, which includes on the field interaction and drills with the Iowa players, she wanted to have some sort of event and this year it’s open to everyone, male and female.

“I think the most important thing this year is it’s not for ladies only. It is being put on by the Iowa Ladies Football Academy, but anyone can sign up and be a part of the event this year,” Mary Ferentz said.

Ferentz joked that one of the most common questions she gets is when she will hold one where men can attend. Well, this is the year.

The event will take place on June 10th at 7 p.m. via Zoom. It is limited to 3,000 attendees and the only requirement is that you make a donation of at least $50 (you can donated more if you wish).

That will get you in the virtual door to the Zoom that will include a Q & A session with Kirk Ferentz, a player panel Q & A session, a film review session with players run by Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, and much more. Former Hawkeye defensive lineman Dalles Jacobus is also going to stop by and sing his song, “We Wave”.

To register for the event and make your $50 donation, go to: www.IowaLadiesFootballAcademy.com or email Iowaladiesfootballacademy@gmail.com.

But, that’s not all.

Ferentz also added a very special virtual auction to the event this year. The auction is open to everyone, even if you aren’t registered to attend the event on June 10th. Bidding for the one of a kind auction gets underway on June 4th and includes some very special items.

“The auction is unbelievable,” Ferentz said. “We have a lot of authentic Iowa football gear from footballs, to helmets, to jerseys. We have seven home game packages including outdoor club seats and parking. The new Marriott by Kinnick has donated a Friday and Saturday night stay for the home opener against Indiana and tickets and VIP parking.”

It doesn’t end there. Ferentz said there’s a special food and drinks at Kinnick Stadium with the entire Iowa coaching staff up for bid and it would include up to ten people. In total there are approximately 50 auction items that will be up for bid and once again, you don’t have to attend the event on the 10th to be participate in the on-line auction.

Of course, the goal here is to raise money. To date, Ferentz says the Ladies Football Academy has raised $2.4 million dollars. The first million helped with the construction of the Children’s Hospital. The second million was used to help fund pediatric research. The final million that they hope to finish off raising next week will be used to endow a full time children therapist at the Children’s Hospital.

Even if you can’t attend and aren’t interested in purchasing an auction item, Iowa fans can chip in any amount that they see fit to help the cause. Then hopefully next year there will be one final more traditional Ladies Football Academy and everyone can celebrate the amazing accomplishments that this group in helping the Children’s Hospital.