Class of 2020 defensive end Isaiah Bruce is headed to the University of Iowa. A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-2, 247-pound Illinois native announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes on Thursday night.

"I made the decision because of the coaches and how they treat you," said Bruce. "They treat you like you’re a part of their own family."

"Also, they have one of the best facilities around," Bruce continued. "I knew that this was a great place to be academically and that finally pulled the trigger on my decision."

Bruce, who also held a scholarship offer from Iowa State, made the call tonight to Iowa recruiting coordinator Kelvin Bell, who was the one that extended a scholarship offer to the small school standout after seeing him in camp in June.

"I talked with Coach Bell," said Bruce. "He was super excited and said he couldn’t wait to coach me."