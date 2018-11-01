Iowa lands 2020 DE Isaiah Bruce
Class of 2020 defensive end Isaiah Bruce is headed to the University of Iowa. A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-2, 247-pound Illinois native announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes on Thursday night.
"I made the decision because of the coaches and how they treat you," said Bruce. "They treat you like you’re a part of their own family."
"Also, they have one of the best facilities around," Bruce continued. "I knew that this was a great place to be academically and that finally pulled the trigger on my decision."
Bruce, who also held a scholarship offer from Iowa State, made the call tonight to Iowa recruiting coordinator Kelvin Bell, who was the one that extended a scholarship offer to the small school standout after seeing him in camp in June.
"I talked with Coach Bell," said Bruce. "He was super excited and said he couldn’t wait to coach me."
A three-sport athlete, Bruce excels at football, basketball, and track at Lena-Winslow High School. Last spring, he qualified for the state track meet in not only the shot put, where he finished seventh, but also ran the 4x100 and 4x200 as a 247-pound sprinter.
Bruce uses that combination of size and speed to star on both sides of the ball, playing defensive line, tight end, wide receiver, and running back, but it is on defense where the Hawkeyes project him in college.
Overall, Bruce is commitment No. 3 for the Iowa coaching staff in the Class of 2020, joining Texas quarterback Deuce Hogan and Wisconsin defensive lineman Michael Lois.