Iowa lands 2022 in-state guard

One week after making his official visit to Iowa, Josh Dix decided he has seen enough of the recruiting process and announced his verbal commitment to Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School averaged 19 points and 7 rebounds last season, earning first team All State honors.

Dix is a versatile guard who can not only shoot, but handles the ball very well and could play some point guard at the college level. He is noted as a tough and hard-nosed competitor on the court.

He turned down offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Drake, Minnesota, and Wake Forest in selecting the Hawkeyes. Dix is the second known verbal commitment in the Class of 2022 for the Hawkeyes, joining point guard Dasonte Bowen.