Iowa lands 2023 football and wrestling commit

The Iowa football program has always looked for multi-sport athletes.

They are now becoming more open to those multi-sport athletes pursuing another sport beyond football at the University of Iowa.

Last year it was Brody Brecht, who will be playing football and baseball for the Hawkeyes.

This weekend they picked up a verbal commitment from 2023 linebacker Ben Kueter, who will not only play football, but wrestle for Tom Brands and the Hawkeyes.

The 6-foot-3 and 220 pound athlete from Iowa City High School had recently picked up football offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Missouri. He visited Iowa for the football game on Saturday and also spent time with the wrestling coaches during his visit.

Kueter is one of the top wrestlers in the state, and perhaps in the country in the Class of 2023. He won the state title at 160 pounds as a freshman and 195 pounds as a sophomore. He is now up to 220 pounds and will wrestle at that weight this winter for Iowa City High.

On the football field he has helped to lead the Little Hawks to a 4-0 start this season. He plays tight end and linebacker at City High and said the Hawkeyes will have him play linebacker once he gets to college.

He is the second known verbal commitment to the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes, joining defensive lineman Maddux Borhcerding-Johnson from Norwalk.