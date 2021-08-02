Bluder lands 2024 PG Callie Levin
Iowa Women’s Basketball Coach Lisa Bluder did not have to look very far to find her first commit for the class of 2024. Try 20 minutes actually. The 5-foot-9 incoming sophomore Callie Levin announced her commitment to the Hawkeye program via twitter.
Levin has seen a lot of interest come her way despite being a very young prospect. She chose to stay home with the Hawkeyes over Marquette, Purdue, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Arkansas and others. Levin hails from the All-Iowa Attack AAU program, the same program that delivered Caitlin Clark to the Hawkeyes.
Calli plays point guard for Solon and helped lead the Spartans to a 17-6 record and an appearance in the Substate Finals vs Assumption. Levin averaged a team high 18.9 points per game, while also averaging 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.1 steals per game. She was just 31.2% from the 3pt line and 71.7% from the free throw line, but the Solon Spartan has three years to improve before joining the Hawkeyes.
Taking a look at her film on Hudl, she looks to have good ball handling skills and despite the lower 3pt %, I think she has the ability to be a consistent 3pt shooter with some range. She was a 3A All-State selection and will figure to be in the mix for those honors for the next three seasons.