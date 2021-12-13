Iowa lands a commitment from 2023 four-star QB Marco Lainez





Lainez has many of the traits college coaches are looking for in their next quarterback. Measuring in around 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, there are no question marks regarding his size. Lainez's official stat line for this season was 95 completions on 117 attempts (81-percent) for 1,735 yards, 21 pass touchdowns, two interceptions, 512 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. Impressive stats for the New Jersey quarterback and the film backs it up. Lainez's athleticism and arm strength pop off the screen. He shows the ability to keep his eyes down field while defenders break through the offensive line and can throw accurately on the run. Lainez can adjust the trajectory of his throws when needed and can throw with touch or power. Lainez is a very good athlete and shows the quickness to be a real threat as a ball carrier. He also has a toughness about him that should make it easier for him to adjust to life as a quarterback in the Big Ten. With a whole other season coming up next year before he makes it to Iowa City, it will be interesting to watch Lainez refine his game.