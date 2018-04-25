Illinois safety Sebastian Castro is headed to Iowa. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Castro has had the Hawkeyes at the top of his list for a while now and decided to make it official this week with a verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff.

"I know it's the best fit for me and my family," said Castro. "I really fit in with the culture and the type of kids that Iowa likes to recruit. That's tough, hardworking kids that love to win and compete. Also, it's a close drive to home, so my family can watch me play in college."

Castro, who could play either safety position at Iowa, actually made the call to the Hawkeye coaching staff yesterday before announcing his decision publicly today.

"I talked to Kirk Ferentz and his son, Brian Ferentz, and also the defensive coordinator, Phil Parker," Castro said. "They were relieved, but mostly filled with joy."



A three-star prospect, Castro also held scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Indiana, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Northern Illinois, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, and Toledo in addition to Iowa.