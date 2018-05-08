Iowa lands WR Desmond Hutson
The Iowa Hawkeyes offered wide receiver Desmond Hutson back in January and have stayed after him ever since. Today, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Kansas City native decided there was no need to look around any further and gave his commitment to the Iowa coaching staff.
“This was something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” Hutson told HawkeyeReport.com. “As soon as I went on a visit, I felt like I was home and I just think I fit into Iowa with my play.”
“My family loved it and so did I,” said Hutson. “So with some hard thinking, I made the decision to commit.”
Thank God for everything he put me through only made me stronger!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BUPlx39Tqa— Desmond Hutson (@Desmond_Hutson) May 9, 2018
As a junior, Hutson had 49 catches for 793 yards and 14 touchdowns for Raytown High School, and should be a good fit for Iowa's offense from his conversations with Hawkeye wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland.
“He told me that I’m a very physical receiver and my ability to go up over a defender and high point the ball is amazing,” Hutson said. “He said I would fit in well because of my physicality and as big receiver, it wouldn’t be hard to get acclimated to the program.”
Overall, Hutson is commitment No. 7 for the Hawkeyes as he joins Logan Lee, Ezra Miller, Tyler Endres, Noah Fenske, Jack Campbell, and Sebastian Castro in Iowa's Class of 2019.
See highlights from Hutson's junior year at Raytown in the video below.