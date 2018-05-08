The Iowa Hawkeyes offered wide receiver Desmond Hutson back in January and have stayed after him ever since. Today, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Kansas City native decided there was no need to look around any further and gave his commitment to the Iowa coaching staff.

“This was something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” Hutson told HawkeyeReport.com. “As soon as I went on a visit, I felt like I was home and I just think I fit into Iowa with my play.”

“My family loved it and so did I,” said Hutson. “So with some hard thinking, I made the decision to commit.”