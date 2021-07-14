Iowa linebackers happy to play together

Last year once they both got healthy and on the field, Jack Campbell and Seth Benson shared time at middle linebacker. This year the duo will be on the field together with Benson in the middle and Campbell on the weakside and they couldn't be happier.



Benson and Campbell discuss sharing snaps last year, the chemistry they had last year and the how they have it this year playing together, and they talk about Benson's long hair look and if he will keep it into the season.

