Iowa linebackers shine in victory

The Iowa defense once again shined on the field, creating multiple turnovers and limiting a high powered Iowa State offense to just 17 points. That defense was led by sophomore Jestin Jacobs and junior Jack Campbell, who combined to create a fumble, scoop, and score and finished the day with a combined 12 tackles.



Following the victory over their in-state rivals on Saturday, Jacobs and Campbell discuss their impact play that put points on the board and why this Hawkeye defense has been so effective in the first two games of the season.

