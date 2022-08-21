Iowa makes cut for 2023 guard prospect

Class of 2023 Guard Jasmine Brown out of Example Academy in Frankfort, IL has narrowed her list of schools she is considering, as she moves closer to choosing a final destination to play college basketball. The 5’8 incoming high school senior announced that her top 6 includes Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan State, Illinois, Pittsburgh and Mississippi State.

“What stood out about these schools the most, was that they all give the perfect opportunity for me to be successful on and off the court. The coaching staffs are the ones I have the most confidence in,” said Brown.

“The one thing I’m really focused on is how well I fit in with the team off the court. I would like to see how well I gel with players and personalities.”

ESPN rates her as the #25 guard and #48 overall recruit for the class of 2023, while Prep Girls Hoops rates her as the #2 player in Illinois behind DePaul commit Lisa Thompson. Brown is teammates with 2023 Iowa commit Kennise Johnson-Etienne at Example Academy. So far in August, Jasmine has participated in the Steph Curry Elite Camp and the UA Next Elite 24 event.



