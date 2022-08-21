Iowa makes cut for 2023 guard prospect
Class of 2023 Guard Jasmine Brown out of Example Academy in Frankfort, IL has narrowed her list of schools she is considering, as she moves closer to choosing a final destination to play college basketball. The 5’8 incoming high school senior announced that her top 6 includes Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan State, Illinois, Pittsburgh and Mississippi State.
“What stood out about these schools the most, was that they all give the perfect opportunity for me to be successful on and off the court. The coaching staffs are the ones I have the most confidence in,” said Brown.
“The one thing I’m really focused on is how well I fit in with the team off the court. I would like to see how well I gel with players and personalities.”
ESPN rates her as the #25 guard and #48 overall recruit for the class of 2023, while Prep Girls Hoops rates her as the #2 player in Illinois behind DePaul commit Lisa Thompson. Brown is teammates with 2023 Iowa commit Kennise Johnson-Etienne at Example Academy. So far in August, Jasmine has participated in the Steph Curry Elite Camp and the UA Next Elite 24 event.
She was in Iowa City back on July 1st for an unofficial visit the same week Johnson-Etienne committed to the Hawkeyes. Head Coach Lisa Bluder conducted an in-home visit back in March, with the Big Ten Title trophy.
“My visit to Iowa was awesome as always,” said Brown. “I love the people and I also enjoy the campus. It’s really beautiful, especially the downtown area. The facilities for basketball are gorgeous. I love Carver-Hawkeye Arena.”
“My relationship with the staff is great. I talk to each of them differently and vibe with them all differently. I really like that.”
Here is a look at the visit and offer timeline for the top 6 schools…
February 2020 – Illinois offer
February 2021 – Pittsburgh offer
April 2021 – Michigan State and Iowa offer
June 2021 - Unofficial visit to Michigan State
October 2021 – Pittsburgh unofficial visit
March 2022 – Michigan State HC Suzy Merchant and Assistant Kristin Haynie In-Home visit
March 2022 – Iowa HC Lisa Bluder In-Home visit
March 2022 – Pittsburgh HC Lance White In-Home visit
May 2022 – Rutgers offer
July 2022 – Iowa unofficial visit and Mississippi State offer
August 2022 – Rutgers unofficial visit
Jasmine had 39 total offers, including notable offers from Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Kansas State, North Carolina, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Penn State and Arizona State.
“Out of my six, four will get an official visit and one of those four will be the school I am going to,” said Brown. “I plan on making a final choice by the first signing day, so sometime in October or early November.”