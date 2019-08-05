Iowa makes the cut for 2020 four-star big man
The Iowa basketball coaches recognized early on that Xavier Foster was a special talent.Fran McCaffery was among the first coaches to offer the 7-foot tall skilled big man had offers from Iowa and ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news