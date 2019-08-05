News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 15:24:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Iowa makes the cut for 2020 four-star big man

On2fgjxoo11i85mt29b1
Iowa has made the cut for 2020 four star forward Xavier Foster.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

The Iowa basketball coaches recognized early on that Xavier Foster was a special talent.Fran McCaffery was among the first coaches to offer the 7-foot tall skilled big man had offers from Iowa and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}