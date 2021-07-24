Iowa making Nickel a priority
Tyler Nickel, a 6-foot-7 2022 small forward from East Rockingham (VA) High, is one of the top outside shooters in the country. Nickel attracted the attention of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news