Published Jan 2, 2025
Iowa MBB's Rebounding Woes, Part I: Offensive Rebounding
Andrew Houk  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Staff Writer

Iowa does a lot of things on offense very well (like shooting the ball and avoiding turnovers), but one thing the Hawkeyes do not do well is collect rebounds. To get a rebound, someone has to miss a shot so the number of rebounds depends, to an extent, on the number of missed shots.

To purely assess rebounding, we use the percentage of misses that a team or player rebounds. Also, we'll keep separate percentages for offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding -- it’s possible for a player or team to be good at one but not the other. With those definitions in hand, let’s take a look at Iowa’s rebounding numbers.

This year, the Hawkeyes are collecting offensive rebounds on 26.2% of their misses (273rd nationally) while allowing opponents to get offensive rebounds on 33.6% of their misses (305th nationally). Brutal.

During the Fran McCaffery era, Iowa has generally been much better at offensive rebounding (32.3% average, 94th nationally) than defensive rebounding (30.4%, 199th nationally). However, during the last two seasons the offensive rebounding has fallen off dramatically -- 231st last season and 274th so far this season. Making matters worse, this year’s team has been the worst defensive rebounding team of McCaffery's entire tenure.

