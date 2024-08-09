With a series of interviews from Iowa's media day, we've put them all together for your easy access. Hear from Kelvin Bell, LeVar Woods, Jay Niemann, John Nestor and others.



Kelvin Bell

Kelvin Bell details the growth of the second-string defensive line group, his recruiting strategy, how he likes his guys to play, and more.

Jay Niemann

Jay Niemann chimes in on defensive strategy, depth at defensive tackle and defensive end, and more.

John Nestor

John Nestor describes his ascension up the depth chart, the response to his growth, his love for football and more.

LeVar Woods

LeVar Woods talks long-snapping, Drew Stevens' growth and more.

Drew Stevens

