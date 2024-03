After losing Dasonte Bowen, Tony Perkins and Patrick McCaffery to the transfer portal and Ben Krikke to graduation, the Iowa men's basketball staff has begun to look at potential replacements via the portal heading into next season.

As of now, Fran McCaffery and his staff have begun showing interest in four players in the that are available in the portal. Let's take a look at the list, their track records at previous schools, and what they could bring to Iowa City.