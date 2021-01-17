HawkeyeReport - Iowa-Nebraska Game Postponed

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The men's basketball game between Nebraska and Iowa scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 24, will be postponed.

The Cornhuskers continue to pause team activities for a minimum of seven more days due to additional positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact.

The two institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.

The postponement is the second to affect the Hawkeyes the last week (Michigan State, Jan. 14).