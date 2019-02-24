Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-24 16:23:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Iowa needs to offer clarity on Dolphin

Tzyyddoooe6dgim0fqiv
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

The Iowa basketball team won their 21st game of the season on Friday night. It was another amazing thrill ride thanks to a late rally by the Hawkeyes, led by the three point marksmanship of Jordan ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}