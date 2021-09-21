Iowa offensive line looking to build last week

It was a step in the right direction for the Iowa offensive line. The Hawkeyes topped the 200 yard mark on the ground, including a career high 153 yards rushing for Tyler Goodson. Having a strong ground game will be important for the Hawkeyes in the coming weeks and months as they chase a Big Ten title.



The Iowa offensive line knows that they will have to build on last week's performance and continue to improve in pass protection and opening holes for Goodson and Iowa's other backs. We spoke with Kyler Schott and Nick DeJong about the play of the offensive line and Schott also discusses returning to the field, the rotation at guard, and if he expects more snaps this week.

