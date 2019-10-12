Fran McCaffery has been looking to add a wing prospect in the Class of 2020 and on Friday and relatively new target emerged one month before the fall signing period begins.



That new target is Tony Perkins, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from powerhouse Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, IN. Last season he averaged 15.9 points per game leading his team to 17 wins.



Perkins has piled up offers from the mid-major level from schools like Miami, OH, Toledo, Ball State, and Bradley. On Friday, Iowa became his first high major offer.



"They have been recruiting me since July," Perkins said. "I love the coaches at Iowa and look forward to seeing the great environment in Iowa City."

His plan is to make his official visit next weekend for Iowa's homecoming football game against Purdue and also watch Hawkeye basketball practice.

