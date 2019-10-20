Class of 2021 wide receiver Jaylin Noel made his first visit to Iowa City this weekend and walked away with a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. For the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Kansas City native, the trip was a full day experience starting Saturday morning before Iowa's game against Purdue.

"When I arrived, they took us on a tour of the facilities, which were very impressive," said Noel. "We got to put on jerseys and see their weight room and the player lounge. After all that, we went down on the field to watch the players warm up."

Noel and his family also had a chance to catch up with the Iowa coaches, including lead recruiter Kelton Copeland, who delivered the news of a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.

"The offer was given right before the game during the team warm-ups," Noel said. "As I was watching, Coach Copeland came up to me and my family and asked how we were doing and so on. Then he said he would not want me to walk out of there today without an offer. It was a surprise and just made the visit even better."

From there, Noel sat down to watch the game as he enjoyed the atmosphere at Kinnick Stadium for Iowa's 26-20 victory over Purdue on Saturday.

"It was really impressive," said Noel. "The fans were really hyped and ready to see their team win."

"The part of the game that had my attention the most was the wave to the kids in the hospital," he continued. "That really gave me a good feeling."

With scholarship offers now on the table from Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas State, and South Dakota State, Noel is off to a good start with the recruiting process. Up next will be another Big Ten visit for the Class of 2021 prospect.

"Right now, I have a visit next weekend to Minnesota and that would be all the visits I have planned so far," said Noel.