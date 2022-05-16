Iowa offers 2023 LB Kade McIntyre

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer a scholarship to rising Class of 2023 linebacker Kade McIntyre. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound McIntyre received the opportunity from Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace, who visited Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont, Nebraska this past week.

"Coach Wallace visited my school Friday and I had talked to him a bit and he really expressed their interest and gave me a timeline on when I would or would not receive an offer," said McIntyre. "Then today he texted me to call him and we talked a bit and he told me they want to give me an offer."

With an offer now in hand, the three-star prospect is interested in learning more about the Hawkeyes.

"I have never visited Iowa," McIntyre. "I'm very excited and want to get down there for a visit."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 6 for McIntyre as the Hawkeyes join Minnesota, Kansas State, Wyoming, North Dakota State, and South Dakota on his list.

Currently, McIntyre plans to make official visits to Wyoming (June date TBD), Minnesota (June 17), and Kansas State (June 24).