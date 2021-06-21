Iowa offers 2023 lineman

Charlie Jagusah didn’t expect this type of attention early in the recruiting process.

After playing in a shortened spring season and not being able to participate in any college camps as he recovers from an injury, he thought that perhaps it might be next year before college recruiters started beating down his door.

But, the recruitment of the 6-foot-6 and 285 pound standout from the Class of 2023 is seeing his recruitment take off and it’s not going to slow down. On Monday, Jagusah, who attends Rock Island Alleman High School, made his first football related trip to the University of Iowa and eventually discovered he had an offer from the Hawkeyes.

“It was an unofficial visit today to Iowa. We went up and toured the campus and talked a lot to the coaches,” he said.

Jagusah spent most of his time with assistant coach Kelvin Bell, which is a clear sign that the Hawkeyes are recruiting him for that side of the ball.

“Iowa is recruiting me to play defensive line,” he said. “I kind of like defense more than offense.”

He said he and Bell clicked pretty well and called him a “good guy.”

The fun part is that initially, Jagusah didn’t know for sure if the Hawkeyes had extended a scholarship offer.

“They told me that they wanted me to come there and play, but it wasn’t clear that it meant there was a scholarship offer,” he said with a laugh. “My mom said she got a text and confirmed that I had an offer from Iowa, which is very exciting.”

Next up for Jagusah is a trip to Missouri for a recruiting event. The Tigers were the first power five school to offer. He is also planning a trip to LSU to meet a couple of their coaches.