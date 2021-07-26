Iowa offers 2023 OL Trevor Lauck

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Trevor Lauck has a new scholarship offer from Iowa after a visit with the Hawkeyes on Sunday. For the 6-foot-6, 287-pound Indianapolis native, the trip gave him an up-close look inside the Iowa football program.

"The day started with a great breakfast and with Coach Ferentz speaking," said Lauck. "After that were some tours around the football and academic areas. All the facilities, both for athletics and school, were very nice. We then did some presentations that were very impressive."

"The highlight though was most definitely the people," Lauck said. "You could tell the people there loved their job and loved developing kids into men."

As the Hawkeye Tailgater started to wind down, Lauck was able to meet with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, who officially extended the offer.

"The offer came at the end of the day when my dad and I talked to Coach Ferentz," said Lauck. "I wasn’t really expecting it, so it made it even more awesome. It was a really awesome way to cap off the day for sure. All the coaches were genuine and I loved talking to every single one of them."

Overall, Iowa is the ninth offer for Lauck as the Hawkeyes join Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State, Rutgers, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Toledo and Miami of Ohio on his list. Up next, the Class of 2023 prospect has three more visits ahead this week.

"I have visits planned at Purdue, Cincinnati, and Ohio State," Lauck said.