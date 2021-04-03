HawkeyeReport - Iowa offers DE Demetrious Allen

Defensive end Demetrious "DJ" Allen added a new scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Indiana native received a call from Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell, who gave him the news.

"The conversation was great," said Allen. "I really enjoyed talking with him. When he told me that he wanted to offer me, I was super excited."

Bell told the Class of 2022 prospect that he likes what he has seen on junior film and can him playing all over the defensive line in college.

"Potentially any place on the defensive line, but right now defensive end," Allen said. "He didn’t say anything too specific, but I think he sees the physicality and my motor."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 21 for Allen as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Toledo, Ball State, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Miami-OH, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Army, Air Force, Illinois State, Dartmouth, Penn, Princeton, Harvard, and Yale on his list.

Right now, Allen says he is still taking things slow with the recruiting process, but does look forward to hopefully scheduling official visits for June.

"We’re just getting started, but we’re talking about visits," said Allen.