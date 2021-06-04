Iowa offers Epenesa

Will history repeat itself with another member of the Epenesa family?

Iowa football and the Epenesa family took a step in that direction on Friday when the youngest son of former Hawkeye defensive lineman lose Epenesa picked up an offer from Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes at the Lindenwood Camp in the St. Louis area.

That was the same camp where the Iowa coaches saw the oldest of the Epenesa boys, A.J. at back in June of 2014 and offered him a scholarship.

One difference this time was that Iowa didn’t wait until to extend the offer. With A.J., Kirk Ferentz called the next day to make a dream come true for the family and offer the future five star All American and scholarship.

This time, it didn’t take the head coach to sign off and make the call. Assistant coach Kelvin Bell, who coaches the defensive line, offered lose Epenesa after working with him at the camp on Friday.

“Today was a special day for me & my wife our youngest son iose attending Mega Football Camp at Lindenwood University & Defensive Line Coach for the University Of Iowa @coachBell OFFERED our son WOW! Thank you Coach Kirk Ferentz &@HawkeyeFootball for this amazing blessing.”



