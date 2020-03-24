The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest team to offer in-state defensive end Max Llewellyn. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Urbandale native received the news from lead recruiter Jay Niemann this evening.

"The coaching staff at Iowa has always been very real and transparent to me, and let me know that they were very process oriented, meaning that they wanted me to come to practice, camp, etc.," said Llewellyn. "The call I just had with Coach Niemann was different. He said that because of the virus, they had to play the recruiting game different than usual, so they got together as a staff and decided it would be best if they offered."

Overall, it is the tenth offer for Llewellyn as Iowa joins Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Miami-OH, Illinois State, North Dakota State, and Northern Iowa on his list.

Llewellyn, whose Urbandale teammate Jaden Harrell is an Iowa commit, is the tenth in-state offer for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2021. The others include undecided prospects Brody Brecht, Thomas Fidone, and T.J. Bollers, along with Iowa commits Connor Colby, Griffin Liddle, Jeff Bowie, Zach Twedt, and Cooper DeJean in addition to Harrell.