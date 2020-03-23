The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to land highly sought after linebacker Jestin Jacobs out of Northmont High School in Ohio in 2019 and will be recruiting there again in the Class of 2021. Today, Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace reached out to Northmont safety Rod Moore and officially extended a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.

"The Iowa offer meant a little something more to me because my former teammate Jestin Jacobs plays for them and he’s been telling me that they are looking at me and everything for a while now," said Moore.

"Today, I heard from Coach Wallace at Iowa," Moore said. "He talked to my high school head coach about me and said that he had a lot of good stuff to say and then he said they want to offer me."

Although he remains unranked at the moment, Moore has been putting together quite an offer list that now includes Iowa, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Kentucky, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Indiana, Cincinnati, Air Force, Akron, Bowling Green, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Liberty, Miami-OH, Ohio, Toledo, and Western Michigan.



Once the NCAA dead period ends, Moore hopes to begin scheduling his official visits.