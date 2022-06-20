Iowa offers OL Cannon Leonard

After an impressive performance at Iowa's camp this month, Class of 2023 offensive lineman Cannon Leonard has added a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-9, 265-pound Illinois native, who has a 7-foot wingspan, received the news from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during a visit to campus today.

"I was on the visit today and at the end I had a meeting with Coach Ferentz where he told me that they were going to offer me a full scholarship," said Leonard.

Leonard, who also visited Iowa City for a game last fall, has stayed in touch with offensive line coach George Barnett, who was impressed by his effort at camp this month.

"The main thing that impressed him and the rest of the staff was when I really showed out and had an amazing performance at their camp two weeks ago," Leonard said.

Iowa is the first Power Five opportunity for Leonard, whose other scholarship offers include Army, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Florida Atlantic, Fordham, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Long Island, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, and Yale.

"I was amazed," Leonard said. "Iowa has always been a school I have looked at, especially with how important offensive line play is to them."