A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.
As of Saturday, June 15, Division I coaches from programs across the country were officially allowed to be in regular contact with members of the 2026 recruiting class. With the shift in the recruiting cycle, the Iowa men's basketball staff offered scholarships to five players in five different states.
Let's take a look at who they offered, what's been said about the way they play, their growing offer lists and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.