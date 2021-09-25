Iowa offers TE Cael Vanderbush

After a game day visit to Iowa City on Saturday, Class of 2022 tight end Cael Vanderbush has a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Vanderbush, a Western Michigan commit, was excited to hear the news.

"I found out in the car as I was leaving and I was very excited," said Vanderbush. "I really like Iowa and the opportunity to play at there with the great atmosphere and traditions they have at Kinnick."

Vanderbush has now added Power 5 offers from Iowa and Utah this month, which will give the Indiana native a lot to think about going forward.

"I’m really looking into the new opportunities, but I haven’t made any decisions yet," he said.