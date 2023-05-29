After missing out on Rhode Island DB Antonio Carter , Iowa remains focused on the transfer portal, looking to add depth to its secondary. The Hawkeye staff offered UMass defensive back Josh Wallace on Sunday afternoon. Wallace was a two-star 2019 prospect out of Dematha High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.

A grad transfer with immediate eligibility, Wallace played all four years for the Minutemen and maintains a year of COVID eligibility.

During those four seasons in Amherst, the 6'0", 190-pound defensive back played in 39 games, registering 140 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions, 28 pass breakups and recovered two fumbles. 2021 was his most productive season, as he posted 53 tackles, four tackles for loss and 12 pass breakups.