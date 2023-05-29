Iowa Offers UMass Transfer DB Josh Wallace
After missing out on Rhode Island DB Antonio Carter, Iowa remains focused on the transfer portal, looking to add depth to its secondary. The Hawkeye staff offered UMass defensive back Josh Wallace on Sunday afternoon. Wallace was a two-star 2019 prospect out of Dematha High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.
Thus far, he also has offers from Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Penn State and Indiana.
A grad transfer with immediate eligibility, Wallace played all four years for the Minutemen and maintains a year of COVID eligibility.
During those four seasons in Amherst, the 6'0", 190-pound defensive back played in 39 games, registering 140 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions, 28 pass breakups and recovered two fumbles. 2021 was his most productive season, as he posted 53 tackles, four tackles for loss and 12 pass breakups.
Wallace could be a significant addition to the Iowa secondary, which remains thin at the cornerback position. Though the Hawkeyes get Jermari Harris back from injury and Cooper DeJean has high expectations going into the season, the backup cornerback positions remain a question mark.
TJ Hall and DeShaun Lee remain in the secondary, but are largely unproven. Adding Wallace would provide added depth to a thin position in Iowa City.
