Iowa offers WR Chase Hendricks

Class of 2023 wide receiver Chase Hendricks picked up a new scholarship offer from Iowa during a junior day visit with the Hawkeyes on Saturday. For the 5-foot-10, 190-pound St. Louis native, the opportunity came in meeting with Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland.

"The conversation was with Coach Copeland, the wide receivers coach," said Hendricks. "He asked who was the latest school who offered me was, so I told him who and he said, 'No, you’re wrong. Iowa is the latest.' I just started to smile and said I appreciate the offer, coach."

Beyond adding the offer, Saturday's visit was also a learning experience for Hendricks as he gets to know more about the Iowa coaching staff and the program.

"The visit was great," Hendricks said. "The facilities were nice, the coaches showed a lot of love, and I learned something new today."

"The program produces lots of NFL talent and the coaches are real with you," said Hendricks.

A three-star prospect, Hendricks now holds scholarship from Iowa, Texas, Purdue, West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona State, and Wyoming.