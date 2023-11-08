The Iowa men's basketball program has officially added a pair of commits to its 2024 recruiting class on early signing day. Both announcements for four-star Cooper Koch out of Metamora High School in Illinois and Chris Tadjo out of NBA Latin America came on Wednesday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZmZpY2lhbGx5IFNpZ25lZCDwn5iPIOKcje+4jyA8YnI+PGJyPldl bGNvbWUgaG9tZSwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db29w ZXJLb2NoNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvb3BlcktvY2g0NDwv YT4hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tl eWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5 ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94anF0YmlKZ2F0Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20veGpxdGJpSmdhdDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIE1l buKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQElvd2FIb29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhSG9vcHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjIzNzE5NDk3OTAy MDAyMTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Koch, the son of former Hawkeye hooper JR Koch (1995-99), committed to Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and staff in June of last year. Prior to his commitment, he racked up offers from Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin and others while also receiving interest from the likes of Notre Dame, Ohio State and UCLA. "I just felt like I knew that Fran was the coach I wanted to play for," he told me this summer. "With his coaching style, player development and Iowa's style of play -- getting up and down, and how fast-paced the game is -- I love that kind of basketball. I felt like it was the right fit." "The family that the team is with the coaching staff and the managers -- it doesn't feel like you guys have known each other for a year after one season -- it'll feel like you've known each other forever."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWRlIGl0IG9mZmljaWFsIPCfmKQ8YnI+PGJyPvCflI8gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90YWRqb19jaHJpcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdGFkam9fY2hyaXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vdG9QSDB4ZEpieiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RvUEgweGRK Yno8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJ b3dhSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUhv b3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIyMjg3NzQ1MDk4MjUyOTA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Tadjo, who is originally from Montreal, Quebec in Canada, picked the Hawkeyes over an offer from Akron, though he also received interest from Xavier and TCU. "Iowa is an exceptional program with a great community, and the warmth I have experienced while interacting with the coaching staff and the players made Iowa an instant home away from home," he told Iowa Athletics. "I’m more than excited to dive into this experience and get to work.”

What They'll Bring

Koch is ranked No. 109 in the Rivals150 rankings for 2024. Recognized for his ability to shoot the ball at an elite level, Koch could easily step in as a freshman and provide value for the Hawkeyes in year one. "I’ve been super impressed with his feel as a stretch-four," Rivals national analyst Jason Jordan said of Koch's game. "He’s a consistent knockdown shooter but he also recognizes situations and makes the right basketball play consistently, whether it’s a skip pass, a slip or setting an extra screen. He’ll need to add bulk down the line but he’s a feisty competitor in the paint, which really makes up a lot of ground. Iowa got a major steal, in my opinion, with Koch.” With that extra bulk and a few years with the program, Koch has a ridiculously high floor and ceiling, and may just be next in line for an NBA success story out of Iowa City.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIGNvbW1pdCBDb29wZXIgS29jaCBpcyBhbiBFTElURSBtYXJr c21hbiDwn46vIFdob+KAmXMgaGlzIHBsYXllciBjb21wPyDwn6SUIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wZW90MjBBcmg5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v MGVvdDIwQXJoOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcG9ydHNDZW50ZXIgTkVYVCAo QFNDTmV4dCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TQ05leHQv c3RhdHVzLzE2NTI0MzM1OTU4NzU2OTY2NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXByaWwgMjksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

An athletic freak who flew under the radar for the majority of his commitment, Tadjo's current skill set is reminiscent of another current, young Hawkeye in Ladji Dembele. Both are currently raw basketball players that use their athleticism to make plays around the rim and have shown flashes of what they could be down the road as their basketball IQs continue to develop. Tadjo flushes dunks, swats layup and dunk attempts by opposing teams, and has the potential to be one of the -- if not the best -- defenders in the Big Ten when it's all said and done. The Iowa staff will likely work to develop some sort of ability to shoot, but his defense and athleticism are going to be his calling card right away for the Hawkeyes.