HawkeyeReport - Iowa OL adjusting to new coaching voice

if you have ever been around Tim Polasek, you know right away that he's a vocal coach. Sometimes you will hear him before you see him. Polasek moved on to Wyoming, where he is now the Cowboys offensive coordinator. Now leading the Iowa offensive line is George Barnett and while he's been demanding of the group of players under his direction. the tone is different.



We caught up with Tyler Linderbaum, Jack Plumb, and Kyler Schott to discuss the play of the offensive line this spring, what it's like being coached by George Barnett, how some of the younger players are coming along, and Linderbaum discusses his thoughts on why he declined turning pro this year and how he is looking to improve this season.

