As he announced Friday, Iowa offensive guard Justin Britt has entered the transfer portal. Britt missed the 2022 season to injury, a year where his experience was sorely missed on a young, often-struggling offensive line.

Britt's entry into the portal seemed likely, given that he and the Iowa program had differing ideas on his future as a football player. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz mentioned during a Signing Day press conference that Britt was on a medical scholarship, essentially ending his college football career — something Britt disagreed with on Twitter shortly thereafter.

Britt earned snaps early on in his career as one of eight true freshmen to see action in 2019, but never broke through as a consistent starter. He started the first three games at right guard in 2021.