Iowa OL Justin Britt Enters Transfer Portal

Announced on Friday, former Iowa starting offensive guard Justin Britt has entered the transfer portal.
As he announced Friday, Iowa offensive guard Justin Britt has entered the transfer portal. Britt missed the 2022 season to injury, a year where his experience was sorely missed on a young, often-struggling offensive line.

Britt's entry into the portal seemed likely, given that he and the Iowa program had differing ideas on his future as a football player. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz mentioned during a Signing Day press conference that Britt was on a medical scholarship, essentially ending his college football career — something Britt disagreed with on Twitter shortly thereafter.

Britt earned snaps early on in his career as one of eight true freshmen to see action in 2019, but never broke through as a consistent starter. He started the first three games at right guard in 2021.

Britt was a three-star recruit out of Warren Central High School (Indianapolis, Ind.), and a key piece to the 2019 recruiting class. He received offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Arizona, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue and others before choosing Iowa.

In what might have been a sign of things to come, Britt missed his senior season of high school football with an ACL tear.

Given the fact that he only played four games as a freshman, has a COVID year and didn't play last season, Britt technically has one year of eligibility remaining but could apply for two more, via a medical redshirt and the 2021 COVID exemption.

{{ article.author_name }}