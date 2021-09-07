Iowa OL ready for challenge in Ames

This will be Iowa's first road game with the stands filled with fans since the end of the 2019 season. That means communication on the offensive side of the ball will be critical for the Hawkeyes, especially along the offensive line. The good news is the person making the calls for the line will be a veteran in Tyler Linderbaum.



He discusses the challenge that the Iowa offensive line faces and he updates his health after taking a helmet to his knee this past Saturday. We also visit with Nick DeJong to discuss his first college start and how he graded out in the film room and what he needs to improve heading into his first road start.

