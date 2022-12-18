It wasn’t the prettiest win by any stretch, but the Iowa Women’s basketball team outlasted the Northern Iowa Panthers by a final score of 88-74 to finish off a sweep of the three in-state rivals.

The Hawkeyes wanted to shoot better, they wanted to rebound better, and they didn’t defend the way they wanted to in the first half, but at the end of the day they were happy that they came away with a victory.

“You’re going to have games where it’s a little bleh,” said Caitlin Clark. “It’s great that we gutted out a win. We won by 14 points. That’s great when we would say we didn’t play well, didn’t shoot the ball well.”

“I thought that our game today was okay, it wasn’t our best performance of the year,” said Coach Lisa Bluder. “We didn’t shoot the ball as well as we’re capable of except from the free throw line. When your shots not falling, it’s a great thing to do.”

That’s where the game was won today. At the free throw line. The Hawkeyes got the Panthers into foul trouble and then converted 28 of their 31 (90.3%) chances from the charity stripe. They were amongst the top in the country last year in free throw percentage, but coming into today they were sitting in 82nd place in the country at 73.8%.

“Maybe this will get us on the right track,” said Bluder. “We shoot free throws really well in practice and we are a good free throw shooting team. It was weird to me that we weren’t shooting them very well.”

Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano combined to go 23/25 from the free throw line. Clark in particular did not have her best shooting night, going just 6/17, but she was able to contribute from the line when the team needed it.

“I’ve had to learn over the years, you’re not going to shoot the ball the way you want to every single game,” said Clark. “Pushing, getting to the rim in transition…Me and Monika did a really good job of getting there when we didn’t really shoot our best. We’re able to get points for our team at the line.”

Early in the second quarter, Northern Iowa had a 25-20 lead, but back-to-back three point makes from Gabbie Marshall and Molly Davis capped an 11-0 Iowa run to give the Hawkeyes a six-point lead. Gabbie Marshall knocked down another three pointer late in the half and Iowa took a 46-39 lead into the halftime break.

In the third quarter, Iowa was able to extend their lead, doing much of it from the free throw line. They were 13/14 in the quarter, while four points from Hannah Stuelke in the final minute of the quarter gave the Hawkeyes a 69-56 advantage going into the fourth.



