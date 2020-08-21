HawkeyeReport - Iowa parents speak at Big Ten office

Iowa football parents have been leading the way since the Big Ten decided to postpone the season.

They have been vocal on-line on social media and proactive in communicating their concerns to the Big Ten office, and in particular, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. On Friday morning, several Iowa parents were joined by parents from other schools in the Big Ten outside the Big Ten office for a press conference.



Our friends at BuckeyGrove.com were in attendance and recorded some of the comments from Julie Waggoner, the mother of Iowa player John Waggoner, and Jay Kallenberger, the father of Mark Kallenberger.

