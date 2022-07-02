Iowa picks up 2023 commit

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team has received their first commitment for the Class of 2023, as 5 foot-8 G Kennise Johnson Etienne announced her commitment to the Hawkeyes via Instagram. She first announced it in front of the team at practice during her visit this week.

“I was nervous doing it,” said Johnson-Etienne. “I felt better when the team reacted the way they did because it made me feel even more sure about my decision.”

Johnson-Etienne is ranked as the #3 guard and #13 overall prospect in the state of Illinois for the class of 2023 by Prep Girls Hoops. She spent the first half of her high school career at Plainfield Central High School, before deciding to attend prep school at Example Academy in Frankfort, IL.

As a sophomore at Plainfield Central, Kennise averaged 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and an impressive 5.3 steals per game. She then decided to make the transfer move to Example Academy and now she competes with some of the best talent in the area.

“My stats dropped a little (this past year). It was ok because every girl on our prep school team made sacrifices that will make us better latter and ready for college.”

As a junior with Example, she averaged 11.3 points, 6.2 assists and 3.1 steals for a team that went on to win the independent school national championship. She will stick with the Academy for her senior season this coming winter.



