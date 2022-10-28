The Iowa Field Hockey team needed a win.

A loss would have been a sour end to a night dedicated to celebrating the careers of six seniors.

A loss would have driven a stake into the heart of the Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament hopes barring a special run in the Big Ten Tournament.

Looking at the final stats, you would assume the Hawkeyes had won 4 or 5-0, but instead Iowa walked out of Grant Field with a 1-0 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Score aside, the win snaps a three-game losing streak and gives them a positive boost of momentum heading into the postseason.

“I think it was great. We held them to one shot and one penalty corner. We had momentum, we had control of the game the entire time and I think we easily could have put five or six goals on the board, so great to just get the win,” said Head Coach Lisa Cellucci.

The first half may have felt like a “here we go again” moment, as the Hawkeyes earned nine penalty corners and took eight shots, but just were not able to find the back of the net. They saw their scoreless streak grow from 187 minutes to 217 minutes, but they continued to push for a goal.

“I think we had some really good passes, building up the field which led to those corners,” said Anthe Nijziel. “That’s a great improvement from the last couple of games.”

Iowa kept the pedal down to open the second half and earned three more penalty corners in the opening couple of minutes. The third one and the 12th penalty corner of the game was the one that opened the scoring for the game in the 32nd minute. Sofie Stribos shot was saved by Michigan State GK Monique Jardell, but the ball leaked behind her, and Annika Herbine was able to poke it in to give the Hawkeyes a 1-0 lead.



