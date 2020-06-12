Three Iowa players: Kaevon Merriweather, Keith Duncan, and Ivory Kelly-Martin spoke with the media on Friday afternoon to discuss their experiences in the program and how things have changed in the past week. Merriweather spoke in-depth about his somewhat controversial twitter post and the message he was trying to send. Kelly-Martin talked about not feeling like players were walking on egg shells in the building and Duncan discussed how close he feels this team is after several emotional meetings.

KAEVON MERRIWEATHER

Hello everyone. Thanks for coming out today. I just want to start OUT by saying it's definitely great to be back in Iowa City and back in the building. It's been a couple crazy months being away during quarantine, having to jump over fences to get on a field to workout and lifting weights in the garage. Definitely seeing my teammates this week has been amazing and I'm excited to keep it going.

IVORY KELLY-MARTIN

Thanks for coming out today. Like Kaevon said, we're happy to be back in the building and happy to be back working with our brothers and grinding on the field. This break has been kind of crazy and there's a lot of things that happened this past week, but we all have a lot of hope in our hearts that this program is going to be able to change for the better and we're going to be able to show you guys that real soon.

KEITH DUNCAN

Thank you for guys coming out. Like Kaevon and Ivory said it's great to be back in Iowa City. Bouncing around from Iowa to North Carolina for me, it's been different for all of us. Every single player has had a different experience through this quarantine process. We're excited to be back in Iowa City and it's great to see you guys. Questions for players.

Q: Kaevon, you put out a pretty powerful statement. Can you talk about your thoughts?

KM: Yes. The statement was really for the fans and the community just to let you all know that our team is all together as one and we expect our fans to be with us every step of the way. We want you to support any decision that this team has made. On the post, we haven't decided on kneeling or not. That's not what I said. We haven't decided, but if we do decide, any step we take we want your support every step of the way, not only on the football field, but in class and when we're walking the streets day in and day out. That's really what that post meant.

Q: How did you feel about the comments you got?

KM: Honestly, I expected to get a little bit of backlash, but the support from the Iowa fans was truly amazing. I had more positive comments than I had negative and that really showed the support this team has from the Iowa community.

Q: Do you feel a lot of responsibility because a lot of people did retweet you and might not know who you are? Do you feel more of a voice of the team now?

KM: No, I don't see myself as that. That post was just how I felt personally, but my teammates definitely stood behind him. But as far as a voice of the team, I don't really see myself as that.

Q: How does it feel to be on Twitter now and express yourself that way? KM: It feels pretty good just having another outlet now to express myself and how I feel on another social media site. It definitely feels pretty good. Q: What were the emotions like at the meeting on Monday?

KM: Like Coach Ferentz said, everything was raw and powerful. Everybody got what they wanted to off their chest. It was a really strong step forward for the program and for this team.

Q: Do you feel like going through this can make you a stronger football team?

KM: Definitely and we've seen it from Monday up till now in workouts. We've made steps. I'm closer to every single person on this team and I feel like we're all closer to one another. This is probably one of the strongest things that's happened in this program.

Q: Keith, your the most veteran of these guys. Do you see a difference from what happened Monday and this week?

KD: Yeah, 100%. I've been here four years and I've seen change every single year. That's due to different coaches coming in, different players coming in. But it's on us as players to really make the change. We have power and voiced our opinions on Monday and so did the coaches. It was a great opportunity to be candid and get things off our chest and it was a great experience. I tweeted - sorry I'm super annoying on Twitter - but I tweeted that Iowa football got better today and I really, truly believe that. It was great for everyone to speak their mind and now we can move forward.

Q: You enjoy Twitter don't you?

KD: Unfortunately, I do. It's been fun so far. It's fun to interact with other people we don't see every day. It's great to have our personality out there. It's a strange world, but it's a lot of fun.

Q: Keith, what do you think the biggest changes they need to make are?

KD: The majority of us in the building are players, so we need to speak up more if we see something. I would never put all the blame on Coach Ferentz. We see everything. It's up to us as leaders and captains to speak up about what can change and where we can improve and that happened on Monday, so I'm excited.

Q: Was there a lack of unity before?

KD: I think the unity was always there, but it was the communication that was probably that could be improved on. Now we're completely out there - coaches were honest, players were honest. It's hard to describe the emotions that happened on Monday and Tuesday. We're a tight group, we're a family, and excited to push forward.

Q: Do you feel like there was trust or mistrust in seasons of the past and what do you think in the future, do you trust your coaches?

KD: Yes. I would not want any other coaches to be here right now. We came here believing in Coach Ferentz and our other position coaches and we still do. It takes a lot for the coaches to come out and say we messed up, but we're going to push forward and that means a lot to us. They have pledged this is what we're going to do - we have short term goals and long term goals - and that means so much to the players. There has never been a trust issue, just communication. I trust 100% every single coach in the building.

Q: This all began last Friday before everyone got back on campus. What was the reaction from far?

KD: Yeah, obviously it's different when you don't have any face to face interaction. It's hard to show emotion, it's hard to see everything that goes on. Having that face to face interaction on Monday was great. There was a lot more emotion that we saw and were able to express and that changed everything.

Q: Pineapple and pepperoni, it's a game changer.

KD: I don't think so. If you have something cold or juicy on a warm pizza, it's just not good.

Q: Ivory, some of your teammates have brought up walking around on egg shells. Did you feel that and does it feel different today?

IKM: I'm sure I can speak for a lot of guys on the team that yes, it felt like that. There was an atmosphere where you did have to look out and watch your back, had to be on your toes at times. Throughout this week, there have been so many conversations and talking about change and we're all hopeful that this is going to happen. These last couple days in the weight room and outside on the field, we can all tell there's a clear different between how it is now and how it was then. We're all excited about what we have to come and excited to bond with each other and really build relationships, not only with our teammates but with our coaches and our fans. I'm really hopeful we'll be able to create something big this year.

Q: How do you keep the excitement and goals moving forward from Monday?

IKM: That's why I feel like those conversations we had at the beginning of the week play a huge role long term. Like a lot of our guys have been saying, it was a really emotional talk. There were a lot of things voiced in those meetings and I don't think there was a single person that left without voicing what they wanted to say. With everyone voicing their opinions and having their problems in the open it allows the staff and the players to address those things. It's not just going to be a one year thing with this group we have here. We're going to make sure the next several groups of Hawkeyes see this place has changed. We're going to voice to the alums that this place has changed. There's no person that will tell you Hawkeye football is perfect and while we're still not perfect now, we're trying to get one step closer to getting to that point.

Q: What have your interactions been like with Raimond Braithwaite? What's his style like? You mentioned everyone is feeling better the last couple days in the weight room. How has he helped shape that?

IKM: He's always been a leader out there in the weight room and on the field, being able to talk guys and whatever. There's already a good relationship between a lot of the guys and Raimond, Coach Braithwaite. I feel like after he's been able to take the head role and really run things with the players, that's just going to be able to build it that much bigger. Like I said, this past week has been amazing for people to be able to voice their opinions and everything. With everything out in the open, we're really able to be ourselves when we're walking into the weight room, be ourselves when we talk to the coaches, and be ourselves in the locker room. That means a lot to our players and it not only helping bond between players, but bond with the coaches.

Q: What were the recurring themes and messages from the meetings on Monday and Tuesday?

IKM: I feel like the biggest message that became really clear to everybody is that the piece of communication was not there. As a lot of the guys said, we're one as a team out here on the field. We've all done the work, all bust our butts running game simulators together in 100 degree weather, but there wasn't much communication when someone would see something bad happen or someone would actually stand up for one of their teammates. When you have 120 something football players, coming out trying to protect one guy, I feel like that's where a lot of the power comes from. I feel like with the players being able to speak up in those meetings and being able to voice everything that we have on our mind and also coaches being able to speak up about their own opinions, I feel like that was the biggest piece we've grown on as a team and we're going to continue to grow on this season.

KD: Sorry, I failed to say this, but I've been on the team for four years and it's super unique. I feel like this is the most connected we've ever been as a team right now and we haven't even been on the field together. We've only been in the facility for a week and there's been a change of energy and change of connectivity, so I feel like that's a great positive coming out of this. It's the most connected team I've ever been on. That speaks a lot to what we're doing.

Q: Did you feel like before this time you were not allowed to speak up if you saw racial injustice where now you feel like you can do that?

IKM: Yes. Like I said before, there was this feeling like you had to walk on eggshells, where you couldn't be yourself or if you heard something you couldn't really say it because you might get attacked too at times. Personally, I don't really have any experience that I would like to voice out to everyone here. I feel like as a player that's something that can be done internally. But there's definitely a whole entire morale change. There's a whole entire change from how it was then to how it is now.

Q: When you saw some of your former teammates start to share their stories was there a sense of relief that maybe a wall had been broken down?



IKM: Honestly, for me, my heart was full of hope at that moment. Without facing change, nothing can be changed. Not everything that you face can be changed, but nothing you face can be changed. With the players being able to speak up for us, that just opened up a huge window for everything being able to happen. Now it's our part as players to be able to voice our opinions internally so we can make a change internally.



Q: Do you feel the whole nation is watching and you guys have a chance to show how you can change and how the rest of the country can change?

IKM: I've had a lot of conversations and a lot of things are directly connected to what's going on in the world right now. I feel like not only does Iowa football have a change of mindset, but a lot of people in the world have a change in mindset. So to answer your question yes I feel like there's a huge connection.

Q: Ivory, you're a fourth year guy here and redshirted last year. Some guys might weigh their options and go somewhere else. What has kept you here?



IKM: Now more than ever I know that my place is here. I feel like I have a huge role to play on this team as a leader and a player. Also my biggest concern is making sure I graduate and have my academics in the bag. I feel like I have really good options here, moving on afterwards, and have made a lot of good connections here. I don't feel like leaving this place will help me in a big way.