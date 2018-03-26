The Iowa Hawkeyes held their annual Pro Day in Iowa City this morning with a number of players working out for NFL scouts. How did they do? Check out our report with full results from every player in attendance.
Editor's Note: Heights are always measured to the nearest eighth of an inch, which is the last number listed, so 6003 is 6' 0-3/8", 6032 is 6' 3-2/8", and 5083 is 5' 8-3/8", etc.
---
6003, 188 lbs
4.52 forty
3.95 shuttle
40.0” vertical
10’2” broad jump
---
6032, 309 lbs
Stood by NFL Combine numbers and just did position drills
---
5096, 189 lbs
4.30 shuttle
33.5" vertical
Stood by NFL Combine numbers elsewhere
---
6007, 237 lbs
4.68 forty
4.04 shuttle
35" vertical
9'6" broad jump
22 bench reps
---
5083, 209 lbs
4.58 forty
4.49 shuttle
6.91 three cone
35.5" vertical
9'6" broad jump
20 bench reps
---
6027, 235 lbs
4.60 forty
4.25 shuttle
6.84 three cone
33.5" vertical
9'7" broad jump
15 bench reps
---
6005, 194 lbs
4.53 forty
4.04 shuttle
37.0" vertical
9'9" broad jump
---
6025, 310 lbs
5.28 forty
22 bench reps
Stood by NFL Combine numbers elsewhere
---
6013, 290 lbs
5.20 forty
4.39 shuttle
7.53 three cone
32.5" vertical
8'4" broad jump
24 bench reps
---
6055, 313 lbs
5.30 forty
4.54 shuttle
7.45 three cone
29.5" vertical
---
6015, 236 lbs
4.57 forty3.97 shuttle
6.90 three cone
34.5" vertical
9'6" broad jump
19 bench reps
---
5103, 235 lbs
5.02 forty
4.17 shuttle
6.88 three cone
33.0" vertical
8'6" broad jump
22 bench reps
---
6011, 249 lbs
4.76 forty
4.21 shuttle
34.0" vertical
9'11" broad jump
---
6046, 309 lbs
5.46 forty
27.5" vertical
8'0" broad jump
18 bench reps
---
6010, 229 lbs
4.76 forty
4.15 shuttle
6.86 three cone
35.5" vertical
9'11" broad jump
22 bench reps
---
6043, 288 lbs
1.62 10-yard
34.5" vertical
9'1" broad jump
27 bench reps