The Iowa Hawkeyes held their annual Pro Day in Iowa City this morning with a number of players working out for NFL scouts. How did they do? Check out our report with full results from every player in attendance.

Editor's Note: Heights are always measured to the nearest eighth of an inch, which is the last number listed, so 6003 is 6' 0-3/8", 6032 is 6' 3-2/8", and 5083 is 5' 8-3/8", etc.

---

Josh Jackson

6003, 188 lbs

4.52 forty

3.95 shuttle

40.0” vertical

10’2” broad jump

---

James Daniels

6032, 309 lbs

Stood by NFL Combine numbers and just did position drills

---

Akrum Wadley

5096, 189 lbs

4.30 shuttle

33.5" vertical

Stood by NFL Combine numbers elsewhere

---

Josey Jewell

6007, 237 lbs

4.68 forty

4.04 shuttle

35" vertical

9'6" broad jump

22 bench reps

---

James Butler

5083, 209 lbs

4.58 forty

4.49 shuttle

6.91 three cone

35.5" vertical

9'6" broad jump

20 bench reps

---

Ben Niemann

6027, 235 lbs

4.60 forty

4.25 shuttle

6.84 three cone

33.5" vertical

9'7" broad jump

15 bench reps

---

Matt VandeBerg

6005, 194 lbs

4.53 forty

4.04 shuttle

37.0" vertical

9'9" broad jump

---

Sean Welsh

6025, 310 lbs

5.28 forty

22 bench reps

Stood by NFL Combine numbers elsewhere

---

Nathan Bazata

6013, 290 lbs

5.20 forty

4.39 shuttle

7.53 three cone

32.5" vertical

8'4" broad jump

24 bench reps

---

Ike Boettger

6055, 313 lbs

5.30 forty

4.54 shuttle

7.45 three cone

29.5" vertical

---

Bo Bower

6015, 236 lbs

4.57 forty3.97 shuttle

6.90 three cone

34.5" vertical

9'6" broad jump

19 bench reps

---

Tyler Kluver

5103, 235 lbs

5.02 forty

4.17 shuttle

6.88 three cone

33.0" vertical

8'6" broad jump

22 bench reps

---

Drake Kulick

6011, 249 lbs

4.76 forty

4.21 shuttle

34.0" vertical

9'11" broad jump

---

Boone Myers

6046, 309 lbs

5.46 forty

27.5" vertical

8'0" broad jump

18 bench reps

---

Kevin Ward

6010, 229 lbs

4.76 forty

4.15 shuttle

6.86 three cone

35.5" vertical

9'11" broad jump

22 bench reps

---

Drew Ott

6043, 288 lbs

1.62 10-yard

34.5" vertical

9'1" broad jump

27 bench reps