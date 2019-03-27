The Iowa Hawkeyes held their annual Pro Day in Iowa City on Monday with several players working out for NFL scouts. As results start to trickle out publicly, we will compile them in this article.

Editor's Note: Heights are always measured to the nearest eighth of an inch, which is the last number listed, so 6003 is 6' 0-3/8", 6032 is 6' 3-2/8", and 5083 is 5' 8-3/8", etc.