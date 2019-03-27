Ticker
Iowa Pro Day Results

The Iowa Hawkeyes held their annual Pro Day in Iowa City on Monday with several players working out for NFL scouts. As results start to trickle out publicly, we will compile them in this article.

Editor's Note: Heights are always measured to the nearest eighth of an inch, which is the last number listed, so 6003 is 6' 0-3/8", 6032 is 6' 3-2/8", and 5083 is 5' 8-3/8", etc.

Jake Gervase

6005, 210 lbs

4.48 forty

3.89 shuttle

6.76 three cone

37.5" vertical

Nick Easley

5112, 203 lbs

4.54 forty

3.87 shuttle

6.55 three cone

36.0" vertical

10'0" broad jump

Sam Brincks

6047, 290 lbs

4.59 shuttle

30.5" vertical

Kyle Groeneweg

5096, 184 lbs

4.43 forty

4.08 shuttle

6.76 three cone


Parker Hesse

6021, 253 lbs

4.79 forty

4.18 shuttle

6.91 three cone

9'7" broad jump

37" vertical

Austin Kelly

5102, 243 lbs

4.65 forty

4.33 shuttle

7.05 three cone

39.5" vertical

Top draft prospects Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson, Amani Hooker, and Anthony Nelson worked out in drills for scouts, but stood by their testing numbers at the NFL Combine.

