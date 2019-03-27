Iowa Pro Day Results
The Iowa Hawkeyes held their annual Pro Day in Iowa City on Monday with several players working out for NFL scouts. As results start to trickle out publicly, we will compile them in this article.
Editor's Note: Heights are always measured to the nearest eighth of an inch, which is the last number listed, so 6003 is 6' 0-3/8", 6032 is 6' 3-2/8", and 5083 is 5' 8-3/8", etc.
PRO DAY RESULTS: @jakegervase10 pic.twitter.com/eaegFWKhZy— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) March 26, 2019
6005, 210 lbs
4.48 forty
3.89 shuttle
6.76 three cone
37.5" vertical
PRO DAY RESULTS: @nick_easley pic.twitter.com/Nmqt9NCm0L— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) March 26, 2019
5112, 203 lbs
4.54 forty
3.87 shuttle
6.55 three cone
36.0" vertical
10'0" broad jump
PRO DAY RESULTS: @sambrincks90 pic.twitter.com/66hqUlhqDy— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) March 26, 2019
6047, 290 lbs
4.59 shuttle
30.5" vertical
PRO DAY RESULTS: @KGroeneweg pic.twitter.com/tigzuucXkA— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) March 27, 2019
5096, 184 lbs
4.43 forty
4.08 shuttle
6.76 three cone
PRO DAY RESULTS: @trueblue_hesse pic.twitter.com/2pkYwoKAv7— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) March 27, 2019
6021, 253 lbs
4.79 forty
4.18 shuttle
6.91 three cone
9'7" broad jump
37" vertical
PRO DAY RESULTS: Austin Kelly pic.twitter.com/n60V3CgOS6— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) March 27, 2019
5102, 243 lbs
4.65 forty
4.33 shuttle
7.05 three cone
39.5" vertical
Top draft prospects Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson, Amani Hooker, and Anthony Nelson worked out in drills for scouts, but stood by their testing numbers at the NFL Combine.