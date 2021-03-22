 HawkeyeReport - Iowa Pro Day Results
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-22 18:10:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Iowa Pro Day Results

HawkeyeReport.com
Staff

MORE: Hawkeyes discuss Pro Day

The Iowa Hawkeyes held their Pro Day on Monday, which is more important than ever for NFL Draft hopefuls with no Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this year. We round up all of the available results in this update.

---

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Wide Receiver

6006, 181 lbs.

4.43 forty

4.20 shuttle

37" vertical

10' 4" broad jump

7.00 three-cone

10 bench reps

Nick Niemann

Linebacker

6030, 234 lbs.

4.45 forty

4.14 shuttle

33.5" vertical

10' 1" broad jump

6.67 three-cone

19 bench reps

Brandon Smith

Wide Receiver

6013, 218 lbs.

4.62 forty

39.5" vertical jump

10' 10" broad jump

21 bench reps

Daviyon Nixon

Defensive Lineman

6031, 313 lbs.

4.90 forty

4.70 shuttle

28.5" vertical

8' 10" broad jump

7.68 three-cone

Chauncey Golston

Defensive Lineman

6046, 269 lbs.

4.79 forty

4.65 shuttle

36" vertical

9' 11" broad jump

7.52 three-cone

22 bench reps

Barrington Wade

Linebacker

6010, 232 lbs.

4.60 forty

4.39 shuttle

34.5" vertical

9' 10" broad jump

6.94 three-cone

19 bench reps

Alaric Jackson

Offensive Lineman

6054, 321 lbs.

5.38 forty

4.97 shuttle

25" vertical

8' 7" broad jump

7.70 three-cone

20 bench reps

Shaun Beyer

Tight End

6047, 250 lbs.

4.78 forty

4.20 shuttle

31.5" vertical

9' 11" broad jump

7.00 three-cone

22 bench reps

Jack Heflin

Defensive Lineman

6030, 304 lbs.

5.30 forty

4.63 shuttle

29" vertical

8' 8" broad jump

7.61 three-cone

25 bench reps

Mekhi Sargent

Running Back

5083, 208 lbs.

4.62 forty

4.39 shuttle

33.5" vertical

9' 5" broad jump

7.08 three-cone

18 bench reps

Cole Banwart

Offensive Guard

6036, 298 lbs.

5.13 forty

4.72 shuttle

27.5" vertical

8' 7" broad jump

7.50 three-cone

22 bench reps

Keith Duncan

Kicker

5093, 176 lbs.

Iowa also had some former Hawkeyes back to work out at their Pro Day, including the following.

Devonte Young

Defensive Back

5110, 195 lbs.

4.70 forty

4.39 shuttle

32" vertical

9' 10" broad jump

7.31 three-cone

7 bench reps

Amani Jones

Linebacker

5106, 247 lbs.

4.60 forty

4.70 shuttle

33.5" vertical

10' 0" broad jump

7.69 three-cone

22 bench reps

Wes Dvorak

Defensive Back

5117, 198 lbs.

4.52 forty

4.33 shuttle

41.5" vertical

11' 0" broad jump

6.94 three-cone

19 bench reps

Jackson Subbert

Long Snapper

6026, 234 lbs.

4.87 forty

4.50 shuttle

31.5" vertical

9' 4" broad jump

7.33 three-cone

19 bench reps

Michael Sleep-Dalton

Punter

6005, 212 lbs.

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}