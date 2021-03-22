HawkeyeReport - Iowa Pro Day Results

Iowa Pro Day Results
The Iowa Hawkeyes held their Pro Day on Monday, which is more important than ever for NFL Draft hopefuls with no Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this year. We round up all of the available results in this update.
---
Wide Receiver
6006, 181 lbs.
4.43 forty
4.20 shuttle
37" vertical
10' 4" broad jump
7.00 three-cone
10 bench reps
Linebacker
6030, 234 lbs.
4.45 forty
4.14 shuttle
33.5" vertical
10' 1" broad jump
6.67 three-cone
19 bench reps
Wide Receiver
6013, 218 lbs.
4.62 forty
39.5" vertical jump
10' 10" broad jump
21 bench reps
Defensive Lineman
6031, 313 lbs.
4.90 forty
4.70 shuttle
28.5" vertical
8' 10" broad jump
7.68 three-cone
Defensive Lineman
6046, 269 lbs.
4.79 forty
4.65 shuttle
36" vertical
9' 11" broad jump
7.52 three-cone
22 bench reps
Linebacker
6010, 232 lbs.
4.60 forty
4.39 shuttle
34.5" vertical
9' 10" broad jump
6.94 three-cone
19 bench reps
Offensive Lineman
6054, 321 lbs.
5.38 forty
4.97 shuttle
25" vertical
8' 7" broad jump
7.70 three-cone
20 bench reps
Tight End
6047, 250 lbs.
4.78 forty
4.20 shuttle
31.5" vertical
9' 11" broad jump
7.00 three-cone
22 bench reps
Defensive Lineman
6030, 304 lbs.
5.30 forty
4.63 shuttle
29" vertical
8' 8" broad jump
7.61 three-cone
25 bench reps
Running Back
5083, 208 lbs.
4.62 forty
4.39 shuttle
33.5" vertical
9' 5" broad jump
7.08 three-cone
18 bench reps
Offensive Guard
6036, 298 lbs.
5.13 forty
4.72 shuttle
27.5" vertical
8' 7" broad jump
7.50 three-cone
22 bench reps
Kicker
5093, 176 lbs.
Iowa also had some former Hawkeyes back to work out at their Pro Day, including the following.
Defensive Back
5110, 195 lbs.
4.70 forty
4.39 shuttle
32" vertical
9' 10" broad jump
7.31 three-cone
7 bench reps
Linebacker
5106, 247 lbs.
4.60 forty
4.70 shuttle
33.5" vertical
10' 0" broad jump
7.69 three-cone
22 bench reps
Defensive Back
5117, 198 lbs.
4.52 forty
4.33 shuttle
41.5" vertical
11' 0" broad jump
6.94 three-cone
19 bench reps
Long Snapper
6026, 234 lbs.
4.87 forty
4.50 shuttle
31.5" vertical
9' 4" broad jump
7.33 three-cone
19 bench reps
Punter
6005, 212 lbs.
