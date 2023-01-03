Following Iowa's 21-0 Music City Bowl victory where redshirt freshman Joe Labas threw every pass and took (nearly) every snap, backup QB Carson May, a true freshman from Jones, Okla., has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

May was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, but found himself buried on the depth chart during the regular season while he redshirted and unable to beat Labas (or, as it turns out, TE Sam LaPorta) for playing time in the bowl. Amended NCAA rules would have permitted his participation in the bowl without burning the redshirt. Further, with incoming QB transfer Cade McNamara set to join the team with two years of eligibility, May's shot at early playing time seemed to be limited going forward.



May's other offers as a high school recruit came from Old Dominion and Western Michigan.