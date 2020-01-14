Iowa QB deciding between two sports
The Midwest saw two-sport 2020 quarterback prospect Jalen Suggs opt for basketball earlier this month when he committed to Gonzaga. The region features another talented two-sport quarterback prospe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news